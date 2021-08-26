Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley face-offs explode after Woodley’s mother involved

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 26, 2021
The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley face-offs went off without a hitch… until a verbal altercation erupted between Jake Paul supporters and Tyron Woodley’s mother.

Woodley had been rather calm through most of the lead-up to Thursday’s press conference and during the press conference itself, but when people went after his mom, Woodley exploded.

Tyron Woodley explodes after verbal altercation between his Mom and Jake Paul supporters

Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul camp separated in hallway

Though the camps were separated, the altercations didn’t end in the press conference room. The camps had to be separated again down the hallway after tempers began flaring again.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley face-offs video

As we mentioned, the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley face-offs themselves went off without a hitch. Sure, there were some strong words, but that’s normal for the fight game. There were no real altercations until after the staredowns, when Woodley’s temper glowed red hot.

