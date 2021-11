Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury UK Press Conference Video Replay

Tommy Fury talks to the media in the UK ahead of his SHOWTIME PPV battle with Jake Paul who also joins the press conference via web video call.

The two headline Showtime Sports’ pay-per-view boxing event on Dec. 18 in Florida. Both boxers are undefeated and that will change when the two meet inside the ring.

(Video Courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports)