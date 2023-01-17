Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury rebooked for February

Boxing fans were eager to watch Jake Paul face off with a legitimate boxer for once when it was announced he would fight Tommy Fury, the brother of Tyson Fury, in 2021. Unfortunately, that bout never came to fruition because Fury pulled out of the bout due to a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib.

The bout was rebooked for 2022 but Fury pulled out again citing visa issues.

It looks like they are trying a third time according to Ariel Helwani.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is a done deal for Feb. 25, per sources. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 17, 2023

The fight will take place on February 25, but other details like the venue have yet to be announced. Many assume it will take place in England so that Fury doesn’t have visa issues again.

Paul recently announced his intention to transition to MMA and signed with PFL. His debut has yet to be announced.