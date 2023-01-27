Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury official for Feb. 26 in Saudi Arabia

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is officially booked … again.

The bout will take place on Feb. 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will air on ESPN+ PPV. This is the third time the fight has been booked between the YouTuber turned combat sports athlete and the brother of the heavyweight king, Tyson Fury.

Tommy has no excuses now…Baby’s born. Money’s massive. Immigration no issue.



Tyson promises he & Papa will make Tommy retire from boxing & change his last name if he can’t beat the YouTuber.



Tmw I’m coming to London to look at all 3 Fury’s in the eye & shake on that promise. pic.twitter.com/hMBFCabMoS — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 27, 2023 “Tommy has no excuses now…Baby’s born,” Paul wrote along with the announcement that they would face-off on Saturday. “Money’s massive. Immigration no issue. Tyson promises he & Papa will make Tommy retire from boxing & change his last name if he can’t beat the YouTuber. Tmw I’m coming to London to look at all 3 Fury’s in the eye & shake on that promise.”

The beef between Fury and Paul has been brewing for years and really took off when the two got into a heated exchange during a backstage meet-up.

The first time they were booked was Dec. 18, 2001. Fury was forced to withdraw from the bout after getting a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib. The fight was then rebooked for Aug. 6, 2022, but Fury was forced to withdraw again due to visa issues. That could be the reason for the bout’s location, seeing as the second fight was scheduled in the United States.

Recently Paul announced he was signing with PFL to fight in MMA. His MMA debut will likely take place late this year or early 2024. He will continue to box in the interim.