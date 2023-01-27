HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJake Paul vs. Tommy Fury official for Feb. 26 in Saudi Arabia

Jose Aldo

featuredOpponent named for Jose Aldo professional boxing debut

Jorge Masvidal

featuredJorge Masvidal teases ‘big fight news’

Conor McGregor UFC 229 NYC Press Conference

featuredConor McGregor gets offer to coach The Ultimate Fighter: ‘I like it’

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury official for Feb. 26 in Saudi Arabia

January 27, 2023
NoNo Comments

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is officially booked … again.

The bout will take place on Feb. 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will air on ESPN+ PPV. This is the third time the fight has been booked between the YouTuber turned combat sports athlete and the brother of the heavyweight king, Tyson Fury.

“Tommy has no excuses now…Baby’s born,” Paul wrote along with the announcement that they would face-off on Saturday. “Money’s massive. Immigration no issue. Tyson promises he & Papa will make Tommy retire from boxing & change his last name if he can’t beat the YouTuber. Tmw I’m coming to London to look at all 3 Fury’s in the eye & shake on that promise.”

The beef between Fury and Paul has been brewing for years and really took off when the two got into a heated exchange during a backstage meet-up.

The first time they were booked was Dec. 18, 2001. Fury was forced to withdraw from the bout after getting a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib. The fight was then rebooked for Aug. 6, 2022, but Fury was forced to withdraw again due to visa issues. That could be the reason for the bout’s location, seeing as the second fight was scheduled in the United States.

Recently Paul announced he was signing with PFL to fight in MMA. His MMA debut will likely take place late this year or early 2024. He will continue to box in the interim.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker