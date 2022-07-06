HOT OFF THE WIRE

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight off again: ‘He literally went into hiding’

July 6, 2022
Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is not happening … again.

According to Paul, Fury “went into hiding” to avoid their match-up a second time. Though nothing is official, Paul says he’ll take “on a new opponent on short notice” to remain on the card.

Fury’s side is quite a bit different, according to a statement he released on his Instagram Stories.

“I’m gutted and disappointed,” he said. Fury says his withdraw from the bout is due to being denied entry into the United States, which has been widely reported.

He was also denied entry to the pre-fight press conference.

“Me and my team this morning arrived at Heathrow airport ready for the press conference, ready to fly out, and as soon as I entered the airport I got pulled to one side and I was told by a Homeland Security officer that my ESTA (travel authorization) had been denied and I wasn’t able to travel to the USA,” he said at the time.

