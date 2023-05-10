HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nate Diaz UFC 244 post fight

featuredNate Diaz declares himself the best UFC fighter ever

Robbie Lawler following UFC 266

featuredDana White announces Robbie Lawler retirement and UFC 290 headliner

Conor McGregor

featuredFirst The Ultimate Fighter 31 trailer released

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz Press Conference face off

featuredJake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Press Conference Face-offs Video

Full Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz ‘sketch ass’ press conference video

May 10, 2023
NoNo Comments

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz held court with the media in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday, in what Diaz proclaimed a “sketch ass” and “rookie” press conference. All this while allegedly trying to hype his bout opposite Paul.

The two will square off on Aug. 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Paul vs. Diaz is set for an eight-round professional boxing match, the latest in Paul’s run against former MMA stars.

Despite the press conference being billed as exclusively for the media to kick-off ticket sales for Paul vs. Diaz, the former UFC fighter questioned the credibility of the function.

“I don’t know where all the f–king people are at. We don’t have no normal people for the press conference? Whose idea was this?” Diaz questioned.

“We should have had a hundred normal people in here. This is a sketch ass press conference. F–king rookie ass press conference.”

VIDEO: First Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Face-offs Get Heated

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing press conference

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker