Full Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz ‘sketch ass’ press conference video

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz held court with the media in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday, in what Diaz proclaimed a “sketch ass” and “rookie” press conference. All this while allegedly trying to hype his bout opposite Paul.

The two will square off on Aug. 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Paul vs. Diaz is set for an eight-round professional boxing match, the latest in Paul’s run against former MMA stars.

Despite the press conference being billed as exclusively for the media to kick-off ticket sales for Paul vs. Diaz, the former UFC fighter questioned the credibility of the function.

“I don’t know where all the f–king people are at. We don’t have no normal people for the press conference? Whose idea was this?” Diaz questioned.

“We should have had a hundred normal people in here. This is a sketch ass press conference. F–king rookie ass press conference.”

