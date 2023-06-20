Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz changed to 10 rounds

We may get to see a few extra rounds of boxing when it comes to Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.

According to Paul, the bout has been changed from 8 rounds to 10 rounds.

“10 rounds confirmed,” he tweeted along with the fight date of August 5.

10 rounds confirmed. #PaulDiaz August 5th. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 20, 2023

10 rounds. If the fight goes to the later rounds, it’s obviously a big advantage for Nate. I know that, he knows that (that’s why he made the request), the oddsmakers know that. But I don’t give a fuck. I’m all in. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 20, 2023

He followed that up with another tweet writing, “10 rounds. If the fight goes to the later rounds, it’s obviously a big advantage for Nate. I know that, he knows that (that’s why he made the request), the oddsmakers know that. But I don’t give a f**k. I’m all in.”

At press time Diaz hasn’t commented on the change but as of June 13, he wanted the fight to be at 8 rounds.

I’m good wit 8 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 13, 2023

The pair will fight in Texas in early August.