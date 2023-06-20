HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz changed to 10 rounds

June 20, 2023
NoNo Comments

We may get to see a few extra rounds of boxing when it comes to Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.

According to Paul, the bout has been changed from 8 rounds to 10 rounds.

“10 rounds confirmed,” he tweeted along with the fight date of August 5.

He followed that up with another tweet writing, “10 rounds. If the fight goes to the later rounds, it’s obviously a big advantage for Nate. I know that, he knows that (that’s why he made the request), the oddsmakers know that. But I don’t give a f**k. I’m all in.”

At press time Diaz hasn’t commented on the change but as of June 13, he wanted the fight to be at 8 rounds.

The pair will fight in Texas in early August.

