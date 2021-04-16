HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren weigh-in video live stream

April 16, 2021
Watch the Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren weigh-in video live stream on Friday, April 16, at 6 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com, courtesy of Triller Fight Club. YouTube sensation turned celebrity boxer Jake Paul squares off with former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren in the main event on Saturday.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir makes his professional boxing debut on the fight card, facing seasoned veteran Steve Cunningham.

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren weigh-in video | Triller Fight Club

Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight card

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren
Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach
Steve Cunningham vs. Frank Mir
Joe Fournier vs. Reykon
Junior Younan vs. Jeyson Minda
Lorenzo Simpson vs. Francisco Torres
Quinton Randall vs. William Jackson

