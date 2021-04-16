Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren weigh-in video live stream

Watch the Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren weigh-in video live stream on Friday, April 16, at 6 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com, courtesy of Triller Fight Club. YouTube sensation turned celebrity boxer Jake Paul squares off with former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren in the main event on Saturday.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir makes his professional boxing debut on the fight card, facing seasoned veteran Steve Cunningham.

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren weigh-in video | Triller Fight Club

Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight card

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach

Steve Cunningham vs. Frank Mir

Joe Fournier vs. Reykon

Junior Younan vs. Jeyson Minda

Lorenzo Simpson vs. Francisco Torres

Quinton Randall vs. William Jackson