Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren final staredown ahead of Triller boxing bout

Weeks of trash talk will finally come to a head on Saturday night when former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren steps into a celebrity boxing match opposite YouTube sensation Jake Paul under the Triller Fight Club banner.

Ahead of Saturday night’s bout, check out the final face-off between the two, as Askren turned heads because of a perceived lack of conditioning, while Paul forced heads to look up with his giant robot of a mascot.

Jake Paul and Ben Askren salaries revealed for Triller boxing bout

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren staredown

