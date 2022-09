Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Press Conference Face-off Video

YouTube creator turned professional boxer Jake Paul and former UFC middleweight champion and pro boxing Anderson Silva faced off on Monday following the Paul vs. Silva kickoff press conference in Los Angeles.

Paul vs. Silva will take place at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., just outside of Phoenix and air live on SHOWTIME PPVon Saturday, October 29.

