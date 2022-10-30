Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Post-fight Press Conference Video

Following the boxing match between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, tune in to hear from the big winner during the post-fight press conference.

Paul entered the bout undefeated in his boxing career (5-0) having knocked out all of his previous opponents. Silva, the former UFC middleweight champion, was coming off back-to-back wins inside the ring since transitioning from mixed martial arts in late 2020.

(Video Courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports)

