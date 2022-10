Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Officially Weigh-in | Video

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva officially weighed in for their boxing match on Saturday on Friday in Glendale, Arizona.

The weight limit for the boxing match is 187 pounds. Both men came in just under that mark. Paul tipped the scales at 186.5 pounds while Silva weighed in at 186.1. The event takes place on Saturday at Desert Diamond Arena.

