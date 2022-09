Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Kickoff Press Conference Video

Watch Monday’s kickoff press conference to promote the newly announced SHOWTIME PPV® main event between international superstar and undefeated pro boxer Jake Paul and UFC legend and pro boxer Anderson Silva.

Paul vs. Silva will take place at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., just outside of Phoenix and air live on SHOWTIME PPVon Saturday, October 29.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)