HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDarren Till on fighting Derek Brunson this Saturday: “I ain’t no Kevin Holland and I ain’t no Shahbazyan”

featuredJoe Rogan tests positive for COVID, forced to reschedule comedy show in Nashville

Dana White separates Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor v2

featuredConor McGregor and Nate Diaz engaged in lengthy Twitter war

featuredVitor Belfort says he’d KO Jake and Logan Paul in the same night

Jake Paul visits Cleveland boxing gym and hands out free gear | Video

September 3, 2021
NoNo Comments

YouTube content creator turned professional boxer Jake Paul defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley by split decision last Sunday in Cleveland, Ohio. While in his home state, Paul visited a local boxing gym and handed out boxing gloves and spoke to the younger members about bullying.

On Thursday, Paul posted a video on Instagram showing the kids reacting to his surprise visit.

“Went and surprise visited one of the local Cleveland boxing gyms and gave out some Boxing Bullies @boxingbullies gloves.. these kids always give me more than I give them,” Paul wrote. “All these kids had the heart of a young champ… boxing is the future… remember it’s not cool to bully and every word you say on the internet is permanent.. love YALL.”

Ben Askren thinks Tyron Woodley beat Jake Paul in boxing match

Since turning pro in boxing in January 2020, Paul has won all four of his fights. He’s headlined the last two fight cards he’s fought on and currently fights under the SHOWTIME Sports banner.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA