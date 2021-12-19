Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 live round-by-round updates

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley step back into the ring on Saturday, Dec. 18 where they will rematch their August fight. In that bout, Woodley fell to Paul via a close decision that many fans and critics felt Woodley had won. Now, four months later the score will be settled, yet again.

Follow along here for your round-by-round updates from the main event, as they happen.

ROUND 1

The first round was lackluster with both men clinching and complaining more than fighting. The crowd wasn’t happy and boo’d the end of the first round.

ROUND 2

Paul came out swinging in the second but Woodley clinched and was warned. The referee warned them again, too much holding. Any time Paul would land a shot Woodley would clinch, there was no aggression from the former UFC champion. Finally with just 10 seconds remaining Paul was able to get a flurry of punches before the bell.

ROUND 3

Again Paul comes out swinging. An accidental elbow from Woodley in the clinch cut Paul open and then Woodley suddenly woke up. A flurry of strikes from Woodley backed Paul into the ropes and the crowd came alive as well. After a brief clinch, Paul peppered Woodley with strikes. They end the round in the clinch.

ROUND 4

Like in the first few rounds Paul came out of his corner swinging. They clinched again over and over and then Woodley threw Paul to the ground. The crowd and the referee were not happy, but the round continued. Not much action this round but Paul was still bleeding from the previous cut.

ROUND 5

To no one’s surprise, Woodley clinched again. At one point in their sloppy boxing, they clashed heads. The fans were not happy with the amateur boxing of two men who are not high-level boxers.

ROUND 6

This round-by-round will be redundant as the sixth round was clinch-fest and bad boxing galore.

Then put of nowhere Paul absolutely flattens Woodley with a right hand, knocking him out cold.

Final results: Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley via KO, Round 6 – 2:12