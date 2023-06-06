Jake Paul to star in and co-produce feature film

PRESS RELEASE – Mandalay Pictures and Wonder Street announced they will partner with Jake Paul on a feature film project. The multi-hyphenate talent who has achieved immense success in various industries including social media, boxing, entrepreneurship, and entertainment, is making his first foray into feature films. In the film’s fictional setting, Jake will star as a small-town youth rising to international fame through combat sports.

“Jake continues to make an indelible imprint on today’s youth with his exuberance and business savvy. He is the blueprint of the new breed of entrepreneur, using social media as a platform to bring his brand to global audiences. Like many other superstar content creators, Jake cracked the code to attract an audience that generates hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue while also delivering his story in a way that connects directly with audiences of all ages,” says producer David Zelon.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Mandalay Pictures and Wonder Street on my first feature film project,” said Jake Paul. “Both companies have proven track records of producing high-quality content that resonates with audiences, and I couldn’t be more excited to work with such talented and experienced teams. As someone who has always believed in pushing boundaries and taking risks, I can’t wait to bring this unique story and my brand to the big screen. This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter in my career.”

“Jake Paul is a dynamic and multi-talented superstar who has captured the attention of millions with his larger-than-life personality, unapologetic approach to life, and relentless pursuit of success,” said executive producer Nakisa Bidarian. “Whether he’s making waves in the boxing ring, taking the world by storm with his viral content, or pushing the boundaries of what’s possible as an entrepreneur, Jake is a true force to be reckoned with. With his fearless attitude and unwavering determination, he is a trailblazer for a new generation, inspiring others to dream big and never give up on their ambitions.”

The movie will be produced by Mandalay’s David Zelon and Wonder Street’s Craig Baumgarten. Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian will serve as executive producers.

Mandalay Pictures is a division of Mandalay Entertainment. Recently released films include AIR starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and BIG GEORGE FOREMAN starring Forest Whitaker.