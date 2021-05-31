Jake Paul to fight Tyron Woodley in his fourth professional boxing match

YouTube sensation turned professional boxer Jake Paul has his next boxing match scheduled against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, according to a report by The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger.

Woodley was let go by the UFC earlier this year after a four fight skid.

Despite his four fight losing streak, his losses were against top competition. Woodley’s last four defeats include the likes of reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, no. 2 ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns, no. 1 contender Colby Covington and no. 5 ranked Vicente Luque.

Paul is 3-0 in his professional boxing career and all of his victories have come by way of KO or TKO.

Paul owns victories over fellow YouTuber and boxer Ali Loui Al-Fakhri (better known as AnEsonGib), former NBA basketball player and three-time slam dunk contest champion Nate Robinson and former MMA world champion Ben Askren, the latter of which took place in April 2021.

Woodley actually cornered Askren for his boxing match with Paul. The two were college wrestling teammates at the University of Missouri and were also training partners together during their MMA careers at renown MMA gym Roufusport academy.

Woodley also got into an altercation with Paul and his coaches backstage during the pay-per-view event headlined by Paul and Askren.

With Woodley having competed in the UFC as recently as March 2021 in a fight of the night with Vicente Luque, along with a plethora of highlight reel knockouts in his mixed martial arts career, ‘The Chosen One’ will certainly be Paul’s toughest test to date.

A faceoff between Woodley and Paul is set for this Friday in Miami.