HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tyron Woodley

featuredJake Paul to fight Tyron Woodley in his fourth professional boxing match

featuredVideo: Chris Weidman walks on his own just five weeks after snapping leg at UFC 261

featuredColby Covington: ‘Georges St-Pierre would have been a very easy fight for me’

Khabib Nurmagomedov stern

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov turned down $100 million offer to box Floyd Mayweather

Jake Paul to fight Tyron Woodley in his fourth professional boxing match

May 31, 2021
NoNo Comments

YouTube sensation turned professional boxer Jake Paul has his next boxing match scheduled against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, according to a report by The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger.

Woodley was let go by the UFC earlier this year after a four fight skid.

Despite his four fight losing streak, his losses were against top competition. Woodley’s last four defeats include the likes of reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, no. 2 ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns, no. 1 contender Colby Covington and no. 5 ranked Vicente Luque.

Paul is 3-0 in his professional boxing career and all of his victories have come by way of KO or TKO.

Paul owns victories over fellow YouTuber and boxer Ali Loui Al-Fakhri (better known as AnEsonGib), former NBA basketball player and three-time slam dunk contest champion Nate Robinson and former MMA world champion Ben Askren, the latter of which took place in April 2021.

Woodley actually cornered Askren for his boxing match with Paul. The two were college wrestling teammates at the University of Missouri and were also training partners together during their MMA careers at renown MMA gym Roufusport academy.

Woodley also got into an altercation with Paul and his coaches backstage during the pay-per-view event headlined by Paul and Askren.

Colby Covington: ‘Georges St-Pierre would have been a very easy fight for me’

With Woodley having competed in the UFC as recently as March 2021 in a fight of the night with Vicente Luque, along with a plethora of highlight reel knockouts in his mixed martial arts career, ‘The Chosen One’ will certainly be Paul’s toughest test to date. 

A faceoff between Woodley and Paul is set for this Friday in Miami.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA