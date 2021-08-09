Jake Paul shares photos and videos of training camp for Tyron Woodley: ‘Three weeks left’

On Aug. 29, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will face YouTube celebrity turned professional boxer Jake Paul the main event of a Showtime Boxing pay-per-view.

Paul posted a series of photos and videos documenting his training camp experiences to his Instagram account over the weekend.

“This camp has created so many memories already… 3 weeks left until we never have to hear tYtRoN wOdLeE’s name ever again.. Sunday August 29th,” Paul captioned the montage of media (Click the arrow on the right to scroll through the photos and videos).

Francis Ngannou reacts to Ciryl Gane’s UFC 265 win: ‘See you soon boy’

Dana White: ‘In a perfect script, Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane would take place in France’