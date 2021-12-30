Jake Paul says PPV numbers are ‘bullshit’ but gives excuse for low numbers anyway

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 wasn’t the pay-per-view sellout the first fight was, despite the outcome being much more exciting.

According to Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN, the PPV sold under 65,000 on “terrestrial TV” but streaming numbers are still unknown. It’s worth a note that DAZN is a streaming service, some might consider it a competitor to Showtime and not an unbiased media outlet.

Nonetheless, Paul took to Twitter to defend himself and also offer an explanation for the low numbers.

“The PPV number rumors are bullshit 1st fight w Woodley we sold 500k+,” he wrote on Twitter. “Numbers for this one are still rolling in but still looking positive.”

Even though he delegitimized the numbers, he did offer a reason for them being low if it turns out they are right.

“Not my best business night But remember,” he wrote. “Everyone wanted to see me Vs. Fury and that’s what we sold..”

Paul was meant to face Tommy Fury for the bout but he pulled out due to injury just weeks before. Woodley had been campaigning for a rematch after their previous bout ended in a decision loss. He stepped in on short notice to face Paul who ended up knocking him out cold in stunning fashion.

“Shoutout to Showtime for riding with me and all the fighters on the card and Tyron for not being a bitch like most of these ‘fighters’ are,” Paul tweeted.

At press time no rebooking of Paul vs. Fury has been made.