HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredTake an inside look at Israel Adesanya’s UFC 271 training camp | Video

featuredJake Paul says PPV numbers are ‘bullshit’ but gives excuse for low numbers anyway

featuredDana White issues drug test challenge to ‘goofball’ Jake Paul

Frankie Edgar - UFC with US Flag

featuredFrankie Edgar gives health update following back and hip surgery

Jake Paul says PPV numbers are ‘bullshit’ but gives excuse for low numbers anyway

December 29, 2021
NoNo Comments

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 wasn’t the pay-per-view sellout the first fight was, despite the outcome being much more exciting.

According to Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN, the PPV sold under 65,000 on “terrestrial TV” but streaming numbers are still unknown. It’s worth a note that DAZN is a streaming service, some might consider it a competitor to Showtime and not an unbiased media outlet.

Nonetheless, Paul took to Twitter to defend himself and also offer an explanation for the low numbers.

“The PPV number rumors are bullshit 1st fight w Woodley we sold 500k+,” he wrote on Twitter. “Numbers for this one are still rolling in but still looking positive.”

Sean O’Malley gives out $100 bills to Walmart shoppers | Video

Even though he delegitimized the numbers, he did offer a reason for them being low if it turns out they are right.

“Not my best business night But remember,” he wrote. “Everyone wanted to see me Vs. Fury and that’s what we sold..”

Paul was meant to face Tommy Fury for the bout but he pulled out due to injury just weeks before. Woodley had been campaigning for a rematch after their previous bout ended in a decision loss. He stepped in on short notice to face Paul who ended up knocking him out cold in stunning fashion.

“Shoutout to Showtime for riding with me and all the fighters on the card and Tyron for not being a bitch like most of these ‘fighters’ are,” Paul tweeted.

At press time no rebooking of Paul vs. Fury has been made.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 268 highlights – Kamaru Usman tops Colby Covington again

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA