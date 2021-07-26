Jake Paul says he’s in talks to box Conor McGregor: ‘I’m the money fight’

Actor and YouTube star turned professional boxer Jake Paul will fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on Aug. 29 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Before he steps in the ring with Woodley, Paul is already eyeing his next opponent, former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

During an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Paul said that he’s in talks with McGregor’s team to make the fight happen.

“I think it will happen. Look, I’m the money fight for Conor McGregor right now,” Paul told The Herd. “There is no other fighter right now who is on a bigger level than me that is calling out Conor McGregor and wants to fight Conor. Our team is in touch with his team and there’s talks of it actually happening. People at first thought I was just joking when I said I wanted to fight him. But now it’s as real as it gets, it’s more real than ever and by the way, if we do fight, I’m going to knock him out.”

While Paul claims that talks with McGregor’s team are ongoing, he first must get past Woodley next month. In Paul’s opinion, Woodley is a much harder opponent than “The Notorious.”

“I think Tyron Woodley is a harder opponent than Conor McGregor,” Paul said. “Conor, I think the fame, the money has gotten to his head. He’s lost that fighter’s edge, that motivation. Look, he’s a smaller guy. He’s 5’8”, 155 pounds. Tyron Woodley is a 200-pound, massive, explosive guy. He’s a lot more dangerous than Conor McGregor.

“He’s a very, very dangerous opponent but my boxing ability is just better. I have better coaches, I have a better team, and I have that natural talent. I’ve got a God-given gift of power and speed and I electrocute my opponent and shock them and leave them on the canvas.”

