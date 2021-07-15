Jake Paul says Conor McGregor chain ‘manifested’ McGregor’s injury at UFC 264

Jake Paul spoke with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi after his press conference promoting his boxing match against Tyron Woodley which will take place Aug. 29 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Paul gave his thoughts on UFC 264, which he attended.

While the main event saw Dustin Poirier win his trilogy bout against Conor McGregor by way of doctor’s stoppage, Paul was there to support a friend fighting on the main card.

“I was there rooting for Sean O’Malley,” Paul said to Raimondi. “He put on a record breaking performance.”

O’Malley defeated short notice replacement Kris Moutinho by third round TKO, and in the process, broke the bantamweight record for most significant strikes landed in a single bout with 230.

Paul then turned his attention to the main event, and credited his ‘Sleepy McGregor’ chain for manifesting McGregor’s snapped tibia.

A video of Paul’s chain can be found below.

Conor McGregor says he had stress fractures before trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier

“You just see my chain, my voodoo chain of ‘Sleepy McGregor’ manifesting what happened to him, and he got sent out on a stretcher like a bitch,” Paul said. “He’s just lost it. He’s an actor now. I think it’s all an act and Dustin Poirier was the one to expose that.”

After the main event, Paul offered it to Poirier on Twitter, who graciously accepted it. He said the chain is currently in the process of being sent over to ‘The Diamond’.