Jake Paul rips Nate Diaz: ‘He likes to act tough, and he’s really not’

Shortly after defeating former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in a boxing match on Saturday, Jake Paul turned his attention to another UFC fighter, Nate Diaz.

“I want Nate Diaz, who is a b*tch,” Paul said during his post-fight interview inside the ring. “He tried to come in my locker room. He tried to cause some sh*t, and then he always leaves the f**king arena. So Nate Diaz, stop being a b*tch and fight me.”

What Paul didn’t know at the time was that Diaz had been in a backstage altercation with some members of his team. During the event’s post-fight press conference, Paul took further aim at Diaz.

“I haven’t seen the video and I didn’t really know what happened. I just know there was an altercation with my team,” Paul said. “I was focused on what was going on, but I was made aware of it afterward and it’s typical of him.

“That’s what he likes to do. He’s a street gangster. He likes to act tough, and he’s really not,” continued Paul. “Why are you trying to beat somebody up in a hallway bro?”

Diaz fought the final fight on his UFC contract at UFC 279 on September 10, defeating Tony Ferguson by submission. He’ll soon be a free agent and cleared to box. He’s expressed interest in transitioning from the octagon to the square. Paul made it clear that the matchup could be made.

“Nate Diaz was here acting like a b*tch. Everyone wants that fight. He tried to fight people in the hallway. Nate, stop fighting people for free. Let’s do it in the ring,” Paul said. “I know you’re a little slow buddy, but it’s okay. We can make that fight happen.”

