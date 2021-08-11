Jake Paul rips Dana White: “This guy is betting $7 million dollars on blackjack, but his fighters are starting GoFundMe pages.”

Youtuber and social media sensation turned professional boxer Jake Paul is just weeks away from what many believe will be his toughest challenge yet, as he will take on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Aug. 29.

Despite the fact that his last boxing fight took place in April, which was a first round TKO victory over former Bellator champion and UFC veteran Ben Askren, Paul has done a successful job staying in the news.

Whether it was brawling with Floyd Mayweather at a promotional press conference for his brother’s boxing match or getting a $100,000 chain made that commemorated Conor McGregor’s TKO loss at UFC 257, Paul has continued to make headlines.

Another strategy that Paul has manufactured the past several months is frequently calling out UFC president Dana White, and in an interview with MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn, he did that once again.

Paul first responded to White’s suggestion that his “shelf life is short”.

“I just think it’s funny. If you really are losing relevancy, then no one talks about you. So the fact that this guy talks about me more than he talks about any other fighter of his, it’s pretty funny,” Paul said to MMA Junkie. “You would think Jake Paul is the number one fighter in the UFC the way he promotes me.”

Paul also said he believes he is affecting the way White models his business.

“​​He’s an old hater and I think he sees what I’m doing to his business model. I’m affecting his pockets. I’m talking about fighter pay,” Paul said. “This guy is betting $7 million dollars on blackjack, but his fighters are starting GoFundMe pages.

“There’s all this bad press coming out about him, because of me and that’s messing up his business and he’s gonna say whatever he can to try and diminish what I have going on, and to try and ruin it. But what he doesn’t understand about the internet is him talking about me, just only adds fuel to my fire.”

While it certainly does not appear that Paul’s antics are getting to White in any capacity, ‘The Problem Child’ has curated a successful formula for staying prominent in the combat sports news cycle.

