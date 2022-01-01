Jake Paul responds to Dana White’s drug testing challenge with offer to fight in the UFC

Jake Paul has responded to UFC president Dana White‘s drug testing challenge with an offer to fight in the UFC if certain conditions are met.

The YouTuber turned professional boxer extended his undefeated boxing record to 5-0 in his last fight by knocking out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch on Dec. 18. After the win, Paul directed his attention toward the UFC president.

“I just knocked out a five-time UFC champion and embarrassed your whole company. Please let me get Kamaru Usman, please let me get (Nate) Diaz, please let me get (Jorge) Masvidal. Cause I’m going to embarrass them, too. I promise you, Dana,” Paul said after putting Woodley to sleep in the 6th round of their rematch.

During a recent interview on “The FIGHT with Teddy Atlas,” White stated that no fighter under UFC contract will be boxing Paul and issued a drug testing challenge to the 24-year old boxer.

“I got a challenge for Jake Paul,” White said.“ This guy keeps saying that I’m a coke head. He can randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two.”

On Monday, Paul kicked off the new year by responded to White’s challenge with an offer to fight in the UFC if White meets certain conditions. Paul laid out those conditions on social media.

“I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to:

1. Increase minimum fighter pay to $50k (it’s 12k currently)

2. Guarantee UFC fighters 50% of the UFC annual revenues ($1bn in 2021)

3. Provide long term health care to all fighters (you previously said brain damage is part of the gig… Imagine if the NFL said that). There are many UFC alums who have publicly said they are suffering from brain damage.

You have 5 days to accept and to implement the above by March 31, 2022. Once implemented I will immediately retire from boxing, enter USADA and agree to a 1 fight deal with the UFC to fight weak chin Jorge Masvidal.”

Jake Paul says PPV numbers are ‘bullshit’ but gives excuse for low numbers anyway

Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you…



I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: pic.twitter.com/bJScDVITvL — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 1, 2022

Israel Adesanya has message for Robert Whittaker ahead of their UFC 271 rematch: ‘This will be worse than the first time’