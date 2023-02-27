Jake Paul releases video statement after loss to Tommy Fury

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 27, 2023
Jake Paul suffered the fight loss in his boxing career to heated rival Tommy Fury at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia by split decision.

Following the loss, Paul posted a video to his Instagram account promising to be back and calling boxing the best job in the world.

“Well sh*t,” he said to start the video.

“Didn’t ever think I’d have to make one of these video’s,” said Paul. “But sh*t happens I guess. This is still the best job in the world. Thank you all for the support. This what an amazing event, and I’ll be back. No worries cuss.”

