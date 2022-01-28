Jake Paul releases ‘Dana White Diss Track’ | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

January 28, 2022
YouTube creator turned professional boxer Jake Paul released a “Dana White Diss Track” on Friday and posted the “Official video” to his YouTube channel.

The UFC president and Paul have had a public feud that’s seen both men take personal shots at the other. White challenged Paul to submit to random drug testing. Paul has attacked White and the UFC over fighter pay. White recently stated that he’s done talking about Paul, but Paul continues to target White.

Paul teased the “Diss Track” during an interview with ESPN on Thursday and posted a photo to his Instagram account showing himself in a ring surrounded by ring card girls wearing shirts that said, “F*ck Dana White.”

On Friday, Paul posted his “official music video” directed toward White and several former and current UFC fighters. The video features former UFC champion and current Bellator titleholder Cris Cyborg. Check out the video below.

(Video Courtesy of Jake Paul)

