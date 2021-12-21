Jake Paul praises Tyron Woodley, believes ‘there’s still a lot of money for him to make’

Jake Paul knocked out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in their Dec. 18th boxing rematch, and praised Woodley following the bout.

The two first fought in August with Paul defeating Woodley by split decision. Paul was scheduled to face Tommy Fury on the Dec. 18th date, but an injury forced Fury from the bout. Woodley stepped in on 12-days notice.

“He’s a legend and we have to respect Tyron. He’s an amazing guy. I’m going to hit him up. People are saying we should do a podcast together. I think it would be funny to do a buddy cop movie together,” Paul told TMZ Sports.

“Our relationship doesn’t end here. If he wants to retire then he should retire, but I still think there’s a lot money for him to make.”

(Video Courtesy of TMZ Sports)

