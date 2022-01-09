Jake Paul posts video practicing leg kicks, tags Bellator MMA and PFL | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 9, 2022
YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul has voiced interest in entering mixed martial arts. He recently posted a video of himself practicing legs kicks and tagged a couple of MMA promotions.

Paul is undefeated in his boxing career with a 5-0 record. He’s coming off a knockout win over former UFC champion welterweight Tyron Woodley in the rematch on Dec. 18. He holds two wins over Woodley and a knockout win over former ONE and Bellator MMA welterweight titleholder Ben Askren.

Check out Paul kicking pads.

“1st day training kicks. Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters,” Paul captioned the video.

