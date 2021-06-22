Jake Paul plans to ‘drown’ Tyron Woodley in ‘deep water’ in their boxing match

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will box YouTube personality and actor turned professional boxer Jake Paul on Aug. 28 on a Showtime promoted match.

When the two step into the ring, the 24-year old Paul plans to drag the 39-year old Woodley into ‘deep waters’ and overwhelm him with better conditioning.

“My pro fights haven’t lasted long, but in sparring, I love taking my opponents into deep waters and drowning them with my overwhelming cardio, consistency, and precise punch selection… Soon we will see how well Tyron can swim,” Paul posted on his Instagram account.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Face-Off Video

