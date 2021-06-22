HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredChris Weidman’s back in the gym for the first time since breaking leg | Video

featuredUFC Vegas 29 Bonuses: Matt Brown earns an extra $50,000 for face-plant KO (Includes Highlight)

featuredAnderson Silva defeats Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by split decision

featuredUFC Vegas 29 Results: The Korean Zombie shuts down Dan Ige

Jake Paul plans to ‘drown’ Tyron Woodley in ‘deep water’ in their boxing match

June 22, 2021
NoNo Comments

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will box YouTube personality and actor turned professional boxer Jake Paul on Aug. 28 on a Showtime promoted match.

When the two step into the ring, the 24-year old Paul plans to drag the 39-year old Woodley into ‘deep waters’ and overwhelm him with better conditioning.

“My pro fights haven’t lasted long, but in sparring, I love taking my opponents into deep waters and drowning them with my overwhelming cardio, consistency, and precise punch selection… Soon we will see how well Tyron can swim,” Paul posted on his Instagram account.

Dana White picks Tyron Woodley to KO Jake Paul in boxing match

Colby Covington: ‘I think Tyron Woodley is going to take a dive against Jake Paul’

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Face-Off Video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA