Jake Paul offers to fight Conor McGregor in the UFC, but has one stipulation

YouTube content creator turned professional boxer Jake Paul called out former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor yet again.

Paul has called for a bout against McGregor inside the boxing ring, but has also said that he believes that he’d knockout McGregor in either boxing or mixed marital arts.

“I would KO Conor in boxing or MMA. Right hand of God,” Paul wrote on social media early this month after seeing training footage of McGregor.

This week, Paul doubled down on that assertion and said that he’d knock McGregor out in the first round. He also offered to take a fight against McGregor inside the UFC octagon with a wager on the line.

“I’m willing to do the fight in MMA, under the UFC,” Paul told TMZ Sports. “This is about helping the fighters and making a change. That’s what Conor hasn’t ever done. He’s always been selfish.

“The fighter pay needs to increase. So I’ve said that if I win, then Dana [White] has to increase the minimum of fighter pay. If I lose, then they can take all the money, whatever, and so be it. But I know I can beat Conor.”

Paul doesn’t think McGregor is in his prime anymore. He considers “The Notorious” to be a shell of his former self.

“Conor is on a downhill spiral. His limbs are all broken. So stand up game, I’m coming out and knocking him out in the first round,” Paul said.

Paul is giving serious consideration to fighting his next bout in MMA. He’s been in talks with MMA promotions.

“We’re in talks with a couple of different people. We’re toying around with the idea of going into MMA for the next fight,” Paul said. “There’s a long list of people that I want to fight. It depends on who is ready and who can sell the most amount of pay-per-views.

“As of yet, I haven’t really fought someone with as big of a name as me. I really did all of the promotion, so I want to fight someone with as big of a name as me. And that’s what we’re looking to do.”

