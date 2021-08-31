Jake Paul may have just retired from boxing with cryptic tweet

After just four professional fights, YouTube content creator turned professional boxer Jake Paul‘s boxing career could be over.

On Monday, Paul tweeted, “Updated status: Retired boxer.”

Updated status:



Retired boxer — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

The tweet comes less than 24 hours after his split decision win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Following the fight, Woodley called for an immediate rematch. The two seemed to agree on it in the ring at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday.

“I didn’t hit the ground like his other opponents. I walked him down, I landed back,” Woodley said in the post-fight interview. “So, let’s run it back.”

Paul responded, saying he was not surprised Woodley wanted another payday.

“Of course he wants a payday,” Paul said. “Of course you want the payday.”

“I don’t want the payday. I want the fight,” Woodley interrupted.

The two continued to go back and forth, with Paul’s older brother Logan coming in and telling Woodley he was old news, but eventually Paul offered a compromise.

“If you get the tattoo, ‘I love Jake Paul,’ let’s run it back,” Paul said.

Woodley agreed to the offer.

With Paul’s popularity and no shortage of fighters lining up to face him, it’s unlikely that the 24-year old will remain on the sidelines. “The Problem Child” has headlined pay-per-view events in his last two outings. Prior to the Woodley fight, Paul inked a multi-fight deal with SHOWTIME Sports.