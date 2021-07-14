Jake Paul makes offer to fight Conor McGregor

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley spoke to the media at their promotional press conference for their Aug. 29 boxing match set to take place at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

The two spoke on an array of topics, but perhaps the talk of the press conference was what Paul had to say about Conor McGregor.

Paul notably got a chain of McGregor, which is an image of him after his TKO loss at UFC 257 to Dustin Poirier. ‘The Problem Child’ claimed it cost $100,000.

After Poirier defeated McGregor by way of doctor’s stoppage at UFC 264, Paul offered the chain to Poirier on Twitter, to which Poirier accepted.

Paul said while it is not currently in Poirier’s possession yet, he plans on sending it over to him.

“The Conor chain is back at home right now, but Dustin Poirier sent me over his address,” Paul said at the press conference. “So we’re getting that over to him. And I think he’s gonna auction it off for charity. So someone’s going to be able to get ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor sleepy McGregor chain.”

Paul said despite McGregor’s loss at UFC 264, he is still open to boxing him in the future.

“I think it could happen, right? The funny thing about this journey is I’ve predicted everything that has happened thus far. 18 months ago, when I said I wanted to fight Conor, people laughed at me. Now I’m laughing at Conor, with a broken ankle sitting there in the octagon, and he needs Jake Paul more than I need him. So yeah, my offer to Conor is $23, and if we ever fought, I would knock those fake ass teeth right out of his f—ing mouth.

“Dustin Poirier defeated this man. Dustin Poirier is an amazing fighter, don’t get me wrong, amazing guy. I actually became a fan of his over the weekend. But, you know he’s 5’9, 155 pounds. I’m 6’1, 200 [pounds], and so Conor McGregor would not stand a chance.”

Paul also proposed a bet with Tyron Woodley.

“Let’s make a new bet right now,” Paul said to Woodley. “If I beat you, you have to get ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattooed on you. But if you beat me, I get ‘I love Tyron Woodley’ tattooed on me and you have to post that on your Instagram feed. Deal or no deal? Are you confident or not?”

“What ya’ll think?” Woodley said to the crowd. “Ya’ll think I should do it? Bet.”

The two then shook hands.

If Paul wants to face McGregor at some point in his boxing career, he needs to get through the toughest challenge of his career in Woodley, and avoid an embarrassing tattoo in the process.

