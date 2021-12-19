Jake Paul KOs Tyron Woodley video: One Punch Knockout!

Jake Paul KOs Tyron Woodley with a single punch. Woodley stepped in with just two weeks notice to rematch Paul after Tommy Fury dropped out of the bout. But the former UFC welterweight champion was arguably winning a close fight going into the sixth round. The tide didn’t just shift, it rose to a tsunami and consumed him.

By the sixth frame, the clinch game of both fighters was in full effect, but then, out of nowhere, Paul blasted Woodley with a right hand that sent him crashing face down onto the canvas. ONE. PUNCH. KNOCKOUT.

When Paul and Woodley met on Aug. 29, 2021, it went the distance. Paul won a split decision, leaving Woodley demanding a rematch. He instead opted to face Tommy Fury.

After Fury dropped out, Paul quickly shifted his focus back to Woodley, who agreed to take the rematch on just two weeks notice. Though it was far from a stellar performance, as Paul seemed to be losing a decision heading into the sixth round, he pulled out the fight. Paul left no doubt about the winner of the rematch.

Highlights: Jake Paul KOs Tyron Woodley video

(Video courtesy of FITE TV)

MMA Twitter reacts to Jake Paul’s nasty KO of Tyron Woodley