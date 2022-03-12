HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJake Paul: ‘I would KO Conor McGregor in boxing or MMA’

featuredUFC Vegas 50: Santos vs. Ankalaev Weigh-in Face-Offs Video

featuredUFC Vegas 50 Weigh-in Results and Video

featuredConor McGregor ‘keeping it tasty’ in new pad-work training session video

Jake Paul: ‘I would KO Conor McGregor in boxing or MMA’

March 12, 2022
NoNo Comments

YouTube creator and professional boxer Jake Paul saw former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor‘s recent training footage and wasn’t impressed.

McGregor has returned to working on his boxing skills as he prepares to make a return after suffering a broken leg during his UFC 264 trilogy fight against former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in July 2021. He recently posted a video of himself hitting pads and after seeing the footage, Paul is convinced that he’d knock McGregor out inside the ring or the cage.

“I would KO Conor in boxing or MMA. Right hand of God,” Paul wrote on social media in response to seeing McGregor’s training footage.

Conor McGregor ‘keeping it tasty’ in new pad-work training session video

Jorge Masvidal posts photo of eye-poke injury, vows to see ‘cheating f*ck’ Colby Covington again

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 272: Colby Covington dominates Jorge Masvidal in grudge match

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA