Jake Paul: ‘I would KO Conor McGregor in boxing or MMA’

YouTube creator and professional boxer Jake Paul saw former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor‘s recent training footage and wasn’t impressed.

McGregor has returned to working on his boxing skills as he prepares to make a return after suffering a broken leg during his UFC 264 trilogy fight against former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in July 2021. He recently posted a video of himself hitting pads and after seeing the footage, Paul is convinced that he’d knock McGregor out inside the ring or the cage.

“I would KO Conor in boxing or MMA. Right hand of God,” Paul wrote on social media in response to seeing McGregor’s training footage.

I would KO Conor in boxing or MMA. Right hand of God. https://t.co/bsHDiiQvuv — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 11, 2022

