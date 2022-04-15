Jake Paul: ‘I think Dana White is coming around to me’ fighting in the UFC

YouTube creator turned professional boxer Jake Paul has had a successful boxing career thus far and expects to eventually make the jump to mixed martial arts. When he makes that move, he plans for it to be with the UFC.

“I think it’s timing and proving myself more in the boxing side of things, and pretty soon the UFC and the MMA side, it’ll be undeniable for me to get into the Octagon, or fight for one of these other organizations against a big name. So I think it’s all a timing thing and Dana [White] seems to be open to it. Right,” Paul said on Teddy Atlas’ podcast.

“He said on my brother’s podcast he might let Logan fight in the UFC and I think he’s coming around to me and starting to see what I’m about and what I actually stand for. Obviously, he doesn’t like me harping on the fighter pay side of things and sort of harming his business, and being a shareholder in Endeavor and pushing on the investment side of things. There’s definitely a feud there, so we’ll see what happens.”

White and Paul have had a very public feud on social media, but that doesn’t mean that a deal couldn’t be reached between Paul and the fight promotion. Three of Paul’s professional boxing wins have been over former UFC fighters.