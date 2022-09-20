Jake Paul glad to have ‘not a b*tch’ Anderson Silva as an opponent

YouTube content creator turned professional boxer Jake Paul has made a name for himself inside the ring, but has had difficulty finding an opponent lately. In fact, “The Problem Child” hasn’t fought yet this year.

He was scheduled to face Tommy Fury on August 6th, but Fury pulled out the bout citing travel difficulties. Fury was replaced by Hasim Rahman Jr., but that fight fell through due to “weight issues” and the fight card was cancelled.

Paul has his next fight lined up. On Oct. 29, Paul is scheduled to take on former UFC Middleweight champion Anderson Silva Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Paul is happy to finally have an opponent that he’s confident will show up.

“I’m so excited because now I have an opponent that’s a real professional, who will make weight, who will actually show up in the ring, and I don’t have to worry about doing a whole training camp for no reason,” Paul said during the event’s kickoff press conference.

“This is lovely. He’s not scared. He’s not a b*tch like Tommy and Hasim, so he’s actually going to get in the ring. That’s exciting.”

Paul wanted to take on a professional boxer to silence his critics and then face Silva. When Fury and Rahman didn’t materialize, Silva moved up on the list.

“I tried fighting a pro boxer, but they won’t get in the f**king ring with me. This fight was supposed to be after Tommy Fury or Hasim, but we were like, alright, they don’t want to fight me. F**k it. Let’s just go right to it,” Paul said.

