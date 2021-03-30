Jake Paul embarrasses himself against Ben Askren

Watch the highlights from the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren press conference that took place in Las Vegas. The two are set to box on April 17 in the Triller Fight Club promotion.

Askren, an Olympian, two-time NCAA Division I national champion, and former Bellator MMA and ONE welterweight champion, retired from fighting in October 2019. Paul, an actor and YouTube personality fancies himself as a professional boxer. He’s had two boxing bouts against fellow YouTube personality AnEsonGib and former professional basketball player Nate Robinson. The fight with Askren will be Askren’s boxing debut and Paul’s third boxing bout.

