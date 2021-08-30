Jake Paul ekes decision over former UFC champ Tyron Woodley

YouTube sensation turned celebrity boxer Jake Paul took the biggest step in his pugilistic career on Saturday when he went eight rounds to eke out a split-decision victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

It was Paul’s fourth professional boxing match, while Woodley was making his professional boxing debut. Paul’s three past opponents were a fellow YouTuber, a former NBA player, and former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren. Woodley went 19-7-1 in MMA before leaving the UFC on a four-fight losing streak.

How Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley unfolded

The first round started off with a measured Paul and a timid Woodley. Paul was patient and when he had his openings, he landed some nice crisp jabs and combos. Woodley only landed six punches in the first round.

The second round was a similar story. Paul continued to carefully pick his shots and was successful when he threw strikes and combos, but Woodley did land some more noticeable and emphatic shots despite another underwhelming round for the former UFC welterweight champion.

Woodley came out much more aggressive at the start of the third round, letting his hands go at a much more frequent pace. Paul did come back with combinations of his own, though. While Woodley came out with much more initiative, Paul took that momentum back to close the third aside from a big jab from Woodley to finish the round.

Paul was gassed in the fourth, as Woodley continued to pour it on gradually round by round. Woodley hit Paul hard with a left hook and later in the round almost knocked Paul down with a mean right hand. He continued walking Paul down after the fact. One could easily argue Woodley took the fourth, which is likely the first round he won in the fight.

Momentum continued his momentum into the fifth round, landing a nice uppercut and later followed with a straight right jab, but Paul had some moments of his own in the fifth round as well, curbing Woodley’s momentum and likely taking the fifth round.

Woodley’s output slowed in the later rounds, with Paul winning the sixth round and staying reserved after winning five of the first six rounds in their eight round fight.

It certainly seemed like the tides were turned in the fourth round when Woodley rocked Paul, but surprisingly enough, “The Problem Child” recovered and won rounds after making it over that speed bump.

Despite having appeared to do enough for the unanimous decision victory, one judge scored the contest 77-75 in favor of Woodley, which gave the victory to Jake Paul by way of split decision. Paul advances to 4-0 in his professional boxing career with this victory.

The two jawwed after the fight with Woodley demanding an immediate rematch, eventually goading Paul into agreeing.

UFC Vegas 35 results: Giga Chikadze stops Edson Barboza

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley results

Jake Paul def. Tyron Woodley via split decision

Amanda Serrano def. Yamileth Mercado via unanimous decision

Daniel Dubois def. Jiuseppe Angelo Cusumano via first round TKO

Montana Love def. Ivan Baranchyk via seventh round TKO

Tommy Fury def. Anthony Taylor via unanimous decision

For extensive library of video coverage, check out MMAWeekly.com’s Official YouTube Channel.