Jake Paul details how Tommy Fury fight fell apart

Jake Paul was supposed to box Tommy Fury on August 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, but the fight was suddenly cancelled.

In an interview with ESPN, Paul explained what happened and placed the blame squarely on Fury.

“This is typical Tommy Fury behavior of pulling out of fights, being scared to fights, coming up with any excuse possible,” Paul told ESPN.

“About a week ago he apparently went to the London Heathrow Airport and was denied access into the United States and then after that basically went radio silent. All he had to do was go to the embassy. We didn’t hear from him. His team didn’t hear from him, and he made no effort to try and get his visa to enter into the United States to make the fight happen.

“I said I’ll give you until Wednesday to figure this out and didn’t hear from him at all. There was no effort put in. I personally DM’d him saying, yo, I have people ready to get you your visa inside the embassy. I have the best lawyers. He didn’t even look at my DM. Normally he looks at all my DMs that I send him. He replies to all my stories. He literally went into hiding, and I had to send him the termination notice.”

Paul doesn’t believe Fury’s story and questioned whether Fury ever even went to the airport.

“We don’t even know if that actually happened. You have to think that he’s one of UK’s biggest stars and he went to an airport and there’s no pictures of him there. There’s no footage of him there. There’s nothing, and he was apparently there for the whole entire day trying to figure it out,” Paul said. “We don’t even know if he actually got denied entry into the United States.”

Paul doubts Fury had issues traveling to the U.S., and believes it was an issue of Fury’s courage.

“The issue is his ball sack not being big enough,” Paul said. “He doesn’t have the gonads. He doesn’t want to the fight. He doesn’t want the smoke. He sees me putting people down. He knows how strong and powerful I am… They see that right hand of God and that’s that.”

Fury released a statement on Wednesday saying that he’d be willing to fight Paul in a neutral country where he can gain access. Paul chuckled at the statement.

“Of course he’s going to say that to save face. In that same message it said, ‘I’ll fight anytime, anyone, any place,’ except the U.S.,” Paul said. “He’s just a joke to me. He’s a joke to the boxing community, and at this point and time there’s no reason for me to even try to put on a Tommy Fury event.”

Paul will now face Hasim Rahman Jr. on Aug. 6. Rahman is the son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman.