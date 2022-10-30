Jake Paul decisions Anderson Silva in boxing match

YouTube content creator, social media personality, and undefeated professional boxer Jake Paul faced former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Saturday at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Paul entered the boxing match undefeated, having knocked out every opponent he’s faced. Silva transitioned to boxing after leaving the UFC in late 2020. In his two boxing bouts since stepping away from mixed martial arts, Silva defeated Julio César Chávez Jr. by split decision and knocked out former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Tito Ortiz.

Paul pressed forward pawing with his jab in the early going while Silva circled on the outside. Paul pressured Silva. Silva’s output was minimal through the first round. He connected with a counter left hand with one of the few punches he threw.

Silva pressured Paul to start the second frame. He landed a left followed by an uppercut. Paul answered with a combination. The clinched and Silva told Paul not to hold him. Silva then circled around the ring. Silva began taunting Paul. He stepped in with a left hand. The round ended with Paul landing a couple or short shots in the clinch.

Paul landed a combination early in the third. Silva responded with a left hand. Silva walked Paul down and landed to the body and head. The pace picked up in the third. Paul landed a hard right hand. Silva ate it and fired back. Paul was loading up with right hands and missing with them late in the round.

Before starting the fourth round, the referee told them to keep it clean, and Paul complained that Silva was pulling his head down. Paul pumped his jab and Silva’s output slowed. Paul connected with a clean right hand. Silva absorbed it. Silva looked to have slowed down during the frame, but the round ended with him flurrying in the closing seconds.

Paul pressured Silva and threw combinations in the fifth, but Silva came to life and landed short uppercuts. Silva connected with a combination and another uppercut just before the bell.

The two stood in the center of the ring to start the sixth frame. Silva went back to moving on the outside without throwing punches. Paul likely won the round with output alone, but in the closing seconds, Silva rallied with a series of punches.

Heading into the seventh round, it appeared to still be anybody’s fight. Paul continued to throw his jab. He landed a combination. Paul delivered a hard shot to the body and Silva pressed forward. Silva moved in with a combination, but Paul won the round.

Silva came out aggressive in the final frame. Paul connected with a clean right hand that dropped Silva. Silva rose to his feet. Paul pressured Silva when the action resumed. He continued to land right hands but Silva stayed on his feet. Silva tried to mount an offense but his punches seemed labored.

The judges would decide the winner, and they unanimously scored it for Paul. The scorecards read: 77-74, 78-73, and 78-73.

