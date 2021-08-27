HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Vegas 35 live weigh-ins Barboza vs Chikadze

featuredUFC Vegas 35 weigh-in video live: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze

Tyron Woodley explodes at Jake Paul face-offs

featuredJake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley face-offs explode after Woodley’s mother involved

featuredJake Paul: “When I beat Tyron Woodley, there will be no excuses”

featuredTyron Woodley was worried Jake Paul would pull out of boxing match

Jake Paul comments on Tyron Woodley blow-up at face-offs: ‘I don’t like it’

August 27, 2021
NoNo Comments

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley face-offs went fairly smoothly. But as the face-offs concluded a skirmish broke out in the crowd stemming from a verbal altercation between Jake Paul’s camp and Tyron Woodley’s mother. As soon as Woodley saw his mom was involved, he exploded.

The tensions ran high even after the press conference room was again under control, as Woodley and Paul’s team had to be separated again as Woodley walked down a hallway.

ESPN caught up with Jake Paul after the incident and got his comments.

Jake Paul comments on beef between Tyron Woodley’s mother and his camp

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA)

Jake Paul blasts former training partner Jorge Masvidal

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA