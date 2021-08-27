Jake Paul comments on Tyron Woodley blow-up at face-offs: ‘I don’t like it’

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley face-offs went fairly smoothly. But as the face-offs concluded a skirmish broke out in the crowd stemming from a verbal altercation between Jake Paul’s camp and Tyron Woodley’s mother. As soon as Woodley saw his mom was involved, he exploded.

The tensions ran high even after the press conference room was again under control, as Woodley and Paul’s team had to be separated again as Woodley walked down a hallway.

ESPN caught up with Jake Paul after the incident and got his comments.

Jake Paul comments on beef between Tyron Woodley’s mother and his camp

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA)

