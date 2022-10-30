HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredNate Diaz involved in backstage scuffle with members of Jake Paul’s team | Video

featuredJake Paul calls out ‘b*tch’ Nate Diaz

featuredJake Paul decisions Anderson Silva in boxing match

featuredTwitter reacts to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Jake Paul calls out ‘b*tch’ Nate Diaz

October 30, 2022
NoNo Comments

YouTube content creator and social media personality turned professional boxer Jake Paul picked up the biggest win of his six-fight career on Saturday when he defeated former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva by unanimous decision.

Following the win, during his post-fight interview inside the ring, Paul called out another former UFC fighter. “The Problem Child” wants to face Nate Diaz next.

“I want Nate Diaz, who is a b*tch,” Paul said following the fight. “He tried to come in my locker room. He tried to cause some sh*t, and then he always leaves the f**king arena. So Nate Diaz, stop being a b*tch and fight me.”

Diaz fought the final fight on his UFC contract at UFC 279 on September 10, defeating Tony Ferguson by submission. He’ll soon be a free agent cleared to pursue whatever he chooses.

With the win over Silva, Paul remained an undefeated boxer, extending his unbeaten streak to six fights. Silva is the only opponent Paul has faced that he didn’t knockout, and the second fighter to go the distance with the 25-year old.

Twitter reacts to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Nate Diaz blasts Khamzat Chimaev as “lame, scared, boring rookie!”

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
RECENT EVENTS
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA
Nerdcore Movement
Living a Stout Life