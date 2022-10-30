Jake Paul calls out ‘b*tch’ Nate Diaz

YouTube content creator and social media personality turned professional boxer Jake Paul picked up the biggest win of his six-fight career on Saturday when he defeated former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva by unanimous decision.

Following the win, during his post-fight interview inside the ring, Paul called out another former UFC fighter. “The Problem Child” wants to face Nate Diaz next.

“I want Nate Diaz, who is a b*tch,” Paul said following the fight. “He tried to come in my locker room. He tried to cause some sh*t, and then he always leaves the f**king arena. So Nate Diaz, stop being a b*tch and fight me.”

Diaz fought the final fight on his UFC contract at UFC 279 on September 10, defeating Tony Ferguson by submission. He’ll soon be a free agent cleared to pursue whatever he chooses.

With the win over Silva, Paul remained an undefeated boxer, extending his unbeaten streak to six fights. Silva is the only opponent Paul has faced that he didn’t knockout, and the second fighter to go the distance with the 25-year old.

