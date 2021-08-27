Jake Paul blasts former training partner Jorge Masvidal

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 26, 2021
Jake Paul is not pleased with Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal, who helped Paul train for his boxing match with mutual foe Ben Askren, picked Woodley to knock out Jake Paul. Evidently, Paul did not take kindly to those words.

Speaking with the media, Paul insulted Masvidal’s intelligence and referenced his knockout loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 261.

“Anyone here listen to a Masvidal interview and go, ‘Wow, that guy’s intellectual. He’s a smart guy and the way he talks, he’s very well spoken.’ I don’t think anyone says that,” Paul said. “He’s a street fighter gangster who got knocked the f–k out in his last fight, so maybe he’s losing a couple brain cells.”

When asked, Paul said he would be very interested in a boxing match with Masvidal.

“I would love to fight Masvidal, I think it could very very much so happen.”

Paul then referenced Masvidal assisting him in his training for his boxing match with Askren that took place in April, which Paul won by first round TKO.

“H–s will be h–s, b—–s will be b—–s. If you want to switch up and act like that, one moment he’s my friend texting me saying, ‘Yo, let’s train. Yo, let’s do a video together. Yo, can you come to my bakery down the street? I want to do a little thing with you.’ And then, oh snap, all of a sudden he wants to switch up? Cool,” Paul said. “That’s not how I was raised; not here in Ohio. If I’m your friend, I’m your friend. But if he wants to switch up, h–s will be h–s.” 

While Masvidal is still under contract with the UFC, a boxing match between him and Paul would certainly make for some great entertainment.

