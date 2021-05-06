HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones - UFC 214

featuredDaniel Cormier doesn’t think Jon Jones deserves Conor McGregor money

Jiri Prochazka elbows Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25

featuredDominick Reyes issues statement on KO loss: ‘What an elbow!’

featuredLeon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz moved to UFC 263

Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 19

featuredDerrick Lewis believes Jon Jones deserves big money

Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather brawl in Miami

May 6, 2021
NoNo Comments

Logan Paul is supposed to box Floyd Mayweather Jr. next month, but on Thursday, it was Jake Paul and Mayweather trading punches in Miami.

During a special media day presentation, Jake Paul grabbed Mayweather’s hat and chaos ensued. The altercation took place for what seemed like minutes. Mayweather was irate and can be heard screaming “I’ll kill you mother–ker!’

Diego Sanchez scared that the UFC might kill him

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA