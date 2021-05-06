Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather brawl in Miami

Logan Paul is supposed to box Floyd Mayweather Jr. next month, but on Thursday, it was Jake Paul and Mayweather trading punches in Miami.

During a special media day presentation, Jake Paul grabbed Mayweather’s hat and chaos ensued. The altercation took place for what seemed like minutes. Mayweather was irate and can be heard screaming “I’ll kill you mother–ker!’

Diego Sanchez scared that the UFC might kill him