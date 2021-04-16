Jake Paul and Ben Askren salaries revealed for Triller boxing bout

Jake Paul and Ben Askren as set to headline Saturday’s Triller Fight Club boxing event in Atlanta, and their base salaries were released on Friday. MMAFighting.com obtained the salaries for the event from the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission. Paul is set to earn $690,000, while Askren’s base pay is $500,000.
Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir will earn $350,000 for his pro boxing debut against Steve Cunningham.
The highest paid athlete on the fight card is super lightweight Regis Prograis, who’s salary comes in at $850,000.
It’s unknown what percentage of the pay-per-view buys will go to the fighters, or what other bonuses may be included in their contracts.
UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video: Stephens nearly shoves Klose off stage
Complete list of Triller Fight Club event:
Ben Askren $500,000
Jake Paul $690,000
Ivan Redkach $250,000
Regis Prograis $850,000
Frank Mir $350,000
Steve Cunningham $150,000
Andres “Reykon” Londono $80,000
Joe Fournier $220,000
Jeyson Minda $8,000
Junior Younan $25,000
William Jackson $8,000
Quinton Randall $15,000