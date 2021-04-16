Jake Paul and Ben Askren salaries revealed for Triller boxing bout

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 16, 2021
Jake Paul and Ben Askren as set to headline Saturday’s Triller Fight Club boxing event in Atlanta, and their base salaries were released on Friday. MMAFighting.com obtained the salaries for the event from the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission. Paul is set to earn $690,000, while Askren’s base pay is $500,000.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir will earn $350,000 for his pro boxing debut against Steve Cunningham.

The highest paid athlete on the fight card is super lightweight Regis Prograis, who’s salary comes in at $850,000.

It’s unknown what percentage of the pay-per-view buys will go to the fighters, or what other bonuses may be included in their contracts.

Complete list of Triller Fight Club event:

Ben Askren $500,000
Jake Paul $690,000

Ivan Redkach $250,000
Regis Prograis $850,000

Frank Mir $350,000
Steve Cunningham $150,000

Andres “Reykon” Londono $80,000
Joe Fournier $220,000

Jeyson Minda $8,000
Junior Younan $25,000

William Jackson $8,000
Quinton Randall $15,000

