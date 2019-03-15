Jake Lindsey: ‘I really want back in the UFC’

Coming off nearly a year layoff heading into his December bout with Dawond Pickney at EFC 10, welterweight Jake Lindsey was looking to get himself back on track following back-to-back losses.

Against Pickney, Lindsey was able to pick up a first round submission victory, and has since followed that up with a second round submission win over Pat Pytlik at Unified MMA on March 1.

“This is no disrespect to Pat or anyone else, but not everybody has the best performance in the cage, but I’d say like a six or seven out of 10 for me,” Lindsey told MMAWeekly.com. “In the first round I was kind of warming up and took a couple of shots I probably shouldn’t have, so (with that in mind) maybe a seven out of 10 overall.

“I guess the fight before mine a guy smashed into the door and broke the door so no one could go in or out, so I sat back there about 45 minutes and it kind of cooled me down a little bit. So the first round I kind of had a warm-up around, but the second round went pretty much exactly how I thought it was going to go.”

For Lindsey his performances in his last two fights have come after he rededicated himself to MMA after a couple of years of admittedly not being as driven at times as he possibly could have been.

“Since I left the UFC (in 2015) I haven’t really been training, I’ve been doing other things, and the fights I’ve pretty much taken on a few weeks’ notice,” said Lindsey. “There were no real long camps, no good camps, things just sort of popped up.

“The last two I treated like a job and gone back into training and had a full camp with scheduling and had everything kind of put into place. It all showed and made a big improvement in my fights.”

Now that he’s back on track both in terms of his motivation and inside the cage, Lindsey is looking to make the push to get back to the UFC in any way he can over the coming year.

“If anyone drops out of the UFC, I’ll be ready to roll,” Lindsey said. “I feel like where I’m at performance-wise right now, everything feels like its revitalized.

“I really want to get back to the UFC. That’s partially the reason I didn’t retire already. It’s not like I was done with the sport at all, I really enjoy training and I’m in the best shape I’ve been in, I just need to get in there and get those W’s.”