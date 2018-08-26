Jake Ellenberger Retires from Mixed Martial Arts Following Loss at UFC in Nebraska

Jake Ellenberger has called it a career.

On Saturday night in front of a home audience in his native Nebraska, Ellenberger laid down his gloves inside the Octagon after suffering a knockout loss to Bryan Barberena as he announced his retirement from mixed martial arts.

A veteran with 47 professional bouts stretching back 13 years, Ellenberger has faced a laundry list of top contenders over the years but following the toughest stretch of his career where he went 1-6 in his past seven fights including five knockouts, he decided to walk away from the sport for good.

“There’s no better place for me to set the gloves down and say it’s time to move on than the same place it started, here home in Nebraska with my family, my friends, everybody, I love you,” Ellenberger said after the fight.

46 pro fights. 21 inside the Octagon. Thank you for an incredible career, @EllenbergerMMA. #UFCLincoln pic.twitter.com/siowfyFBKu — UFC (@ufc) August 26, 2018

Ellenberger was long considered one of the best welterweights competing outside the UFC while picking up key wins in numerous regional promotions as well as organizations such as International Fight League.

In 2009, Ellenberger made his way into the UFC where he put together an incredibly impressive record going 8-2 through his first 10 fights while knocking on the door of title contention and constantly occupying as pot inside the top 10 rankings.

Unfortunately, Ellenberger fell on harder times lately with his past 11 fights with a 2-9 record overall. Still, Ellenberger was never an easy fight for anybody he faced and he walks away from sport after earning the respect of every opponent who ever stepped into the cage with him.

Ellenberger retires with a 31-15 record overall including a 10-11 mark in the UFC.