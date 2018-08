Jake Ellenberger Leaves His Gloves in the UFC Cage (Video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

After a fantastic career, Jake Ellenberger announced his retirement following his UFC Fight Night 135 loss to Bryan Barberena on Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska. Watch “The Juggernaut” leave his gloves in the Octagon.

