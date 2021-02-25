Jairzinho Rozenstruik: ‘Jon Jones can go first’ | UFC Vegas 20 Media Day

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 25, 2021
Jairzinho Rozenstruik spoked at the UFC Vegas 20 Media Day ahead of his headlining heavyweight showdown with Ciryl Gane.

Rozenstruik is very matter-of-fact about his approach not only to the Gane bout, but also to his prospects for the UFC heavyweight title, when he gets a title shot, and whom he might face.

Watch and listen to everything Rozenstruik had to say at the UFC Vegas 20 Media Day.

