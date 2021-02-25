Jairzinho Rozenstruik: ‘Jon Jones can go first’ | UFC Vegas 20 Media Day

Jairzinho Rozenstruik spoked at the UFC Vegas 20 Media Day ahead of his headlining heavyweight showdown with Ciryl Gane.

Rozenstruik is very matter-of-fact about his approach not only to the Gane bout, but also to his prospects for the UFC heavyweight title, when he gets a title shot, and whom he might face.

Watch and listen to everything Rozenstruik had to say at the UFC Vegas 20 Media Day.

